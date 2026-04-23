UN warns Libya at 'critical' crossroads amid deepening divisions

The United Nations says Libya is at a “critical” crossroads, facing deep political fragmentation, a distorted economy, and delayed elections that threaten the country’s stability.

The United Nations has warned that Libya is facing a “critical” political, economic, and security juncture, as divisions within state institutions continue to stall progress toward national elections and unified governance.

Briefing the Security Council, Special Representative Hanna Serwaa Tetteh said Libyan leaders are failing to meet public expectations for inclusive political participation and legitimate leadership.

She noted the emergence of parallel structures operating outside agreed frameworks, warning they risk undermining ongoing UN-led efforts to stabilise the country.

Economy under strain

Tetteh also raised concerns over Libya’s economic management, saying national wealth is being diverted into what she described as a “distorted political economy.”

She warned that unaccountable spending and the weaponisation of oil revenues are weakening fiscal discipline and limiting the state’s ability to deliver essential services and social programmes.

The UN official welcomed continued international engagement, including support from the United States, aimed at improving financial transparency and coherence.

Calls for elections grow

Libya’s UN Ambassador, Taher Al-Sunni, stressed the urgent need for a consensual constitutional framework to pave the way for elections.

He said Libyans want to end prolonged transitional phases and restore institutional legitimacy through the ballot box rather than violence.

Humanitarian needs rising

Meanwhile, the UN highlighted growing humanitarian pressures.

The Sudan Regional Response Plan, which includes Libya, aims to support nearly 600,000 Sudanese refugees and host communities, with funding needs projected at over 115 million dollars for 2026.

The UN warns that without political compromise and coordinated reforms, Libya risks remaining trapped in instability.