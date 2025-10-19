Counting underway in Libya following elections in 16 municipal councils

Counting is underway in Libya following voting in 16 councils under the third phase of the country’s municipal elections.

The High National Elections Commission said polling stations closed at 6pm local time on Saturday with an estimated turnout of 68 per cent.

It says voting went smoothly and in an orderly and secure manner across the targeted municipalities, in accordance with approved procedures.

Libya remains divided between two rival administration.

Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, who leads the internationally recognised Government of National Unity in Tripoli, hailed the resumption of the polls.

He said the vote proves that Libyans “can practice democracy efficiently” and that the same conditions enabling the local polls will allow for national elections.

Voting in the 16 municipalities were incorporated into Phase 3 after they were postponed due to security concerns.

Elections in the remaining councils due to vote in this stage will take place on 20 October.

The UN Support Mission in Libya welcomed the resumption of the elections, describing it as a step toward restoring the legitimacy of local governance institutions.

Libyans hope that these municipal elections will pave the way for long-delayed parliamentary and presidential polls.