No new government in Togo, three months after power shift

It’s been more than three months since Faure Gnassingbé began his new term as President of Togo but so far, no new ministers have been named.

The delay follows a major constitutional reform that scrapped presidential elections and shifted the country to a parliamentary system. The opposition calls it a power grabdesigned to let Gnassingbé, in office since 2005, stay in power indefinitely.

For now, the outgoing government continues managing day-to-day affairs, while pressure builds on the president, now head of the Council of Ministers, to appoint a new team.

Critics say the delay reflects deeper tensions. This constitutional overhaul, passed by lawmakers last year, has been described by opponents as an “institutional coup d’état.”

Gnassingbé’s family has ruled Togo for 58 years. He took over from his father, Gnassingbé Eyadéma, who led the country for nearly four decades.

But not everyone is sounding the alarm. Outgoing Labor Minister Gilbert Bawara says the situation is not extraordinary pointing to Belgium, which once went over a year with only a caretaker government.

Still, with no appointments and rising frustration, Togolese citizens are left wondering what comes next.