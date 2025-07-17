Togo holds first local elections since controversial power shift

Togo holds municipality elections on Thursday, the first since a constitutional reform which set up long-term leader Faure Gnassingbe to rule for life.

Voters are expected to elect leaders of the country's 117 municipalities. President Faure Gnassingbe, 59, is not formally on the ballot himself, yet the poll will be a test of Gnassingbe's popularity with calls to widespread anti-government protests on July 16 and 17.

Waves of violent demonstrations calling for Gnassingbe's resignation have swept across Togo in recent months. The protests follow the appointment of Gnassingbe as President of the Council of Ministers in May.

The powerful position was recently created through a constitutional reform in May 2024, where Togo changed from a Presidential to a Parliamentary system. At this time, Gnassingbe served as President of the Nation, a position that was simultaneously changed to a largely ceremonial role with a two-term limit.

However, what was initially seen as a step to advance democracy in Togo, opposition figures were quick to diminish when it became clear that most of the executive powers of the President would be transferred to the President of the Council of Ministers.

The role has no term limits, thereby setting Gnassingbe up to be the de facto ruler of Togo for life.

Spokesperson for the opposition group Don't Touch My Constitution, Nathaniel Olympio call out a constitutional reform in Togo that would allow President Gnassingbe to rule indefinitely.

Two opposition parties, the Democratic Forces for the Republic and the National Alliance for Change, called the move a "constitutional coup" in a joint statement, according to Reuters.

Togo's National Assembly said that Gnassingbe got the job as President of the Council because he is the leader of the majority party, according to a statement.

President Gnassingbe has been the leader of Togo since 2005, following the passing of his father Gnassingbe Eyadema, who led the country for 38 years after seizing power in a military coup.

Three million voters is expected to participate in Thursday's election.