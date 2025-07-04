Togo: Amnesty International calls for end to use of force against protesters

A 17-year-old, held for five days at different police stations, with only a sachet of water to drink per day. A man, attacked by a group of soldiers to the point where he lost consciousness. Men and women, abducted by unidentified attackers.

These are some of the alleged mistreatments that protesters in Togo have experienced at the hands of security forces according to testimonies collected by Amnesty International.

The organisation has called on Togo to end the "excessive and unnecessary" use of force against protesters, Amnesty said on Thursday.

Citizens in the capital Lomé took to the streets against constitutional reforms most recently from 26 to 28 June, although protests have happened on several occasions since the beginning of June.

These reforms could allow president Faure Gnassingbé to extend his twenty-year reign over the country indefinitely. Gnassingbé took office in 2005, following in the footsteps of his father, who had held power for 38 years.

Amnesty International said that it documented 13 testimonies describing a pattern of unlawful force and mistreatment by security forces and police during these protests.

The 26-28 June protests left at least 7 protesters dead, with several people found dead in the Bè lagoon, including children. Some bodies reportedly had bullet holes.

According to various accounts, at least six people were still missing by 2 July.