Ebola outbreak could exceed 20,000 cases, CDC warns

A growing Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could surpass 20,000 cases within months if efforts to isolate infected people fail, according to new U.S. health projections. Experts warn the spread of a rare virus strain and ongoing conflict could fuel a major health crisis.

The U.S. Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has warned that the current Ebola outbreak in Central Africa could grow to more than 20,000 cases, depending on how effectively health authorities identify and isolate infected people.

New computer models published by the agency project a range of outcomes, from around 10,000 cases to well over 20,000. In the most severe scenario, the outbreak could approach the scale of the devastating West African epidemic of 2014-2016, which infected more than 28,000 people and claimed over 11,000 lives.

"Without strong public health interventions, an outbreak of that scale is possible," said Dr. Satish Pillai, who leads the CDC's Ebola response.

Experts warn of a dangerous trajectory

Public health specialists say the outbreak is moving in a worrying direction.

Jennifer Nuzzo, director of Brown University's Pandemic Centre, said the modelling confirms concerns that the epidemic could accelerate if stronger containment measures are not implemented. However, she cautioned that projections remain uncertain because of limited data and the difficulty of predicting how outbreaks evolve.

Health officials stress that the figures should be viewed as potential scenarios rather than forecasts.

Rare virus complicates response

The outbreak is being driven by the Bundibugyo strain of Ebola, a rare variant for which there is currently no approved vaccine or specific treatment.

The disease spreads through direct contact with bodily fluids such as blood, vomit and semen. Ebola often causes severe fever, vomiting, diarrhoea and internal bleeding and can be fatal.

According to the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention, around 400 confirmed cases and 63 deaths have been reported so far, though experts believe the true number may be higher due to undetected infections.

Conflict hinders containment efforts

Health authorities face major challenges in controlling the outbreak because it is unfolding in an area affected by armed conflict and mass displacement.

Fighting between government forces and the M23 rebel group, along with attacks by the Allied Democratic Forces, has disrupted healthcare services and complicated efforts to trace contacts and isolate infected patients.

The World Health Organization declared the outbreak a global health emergency in May, highlighting the growing international concern.

Isolation rates could determine outcome

CDC modelling suggests the outbreak's trajectory will depend heavily on how many infected individuals can be isolated before transmitting the virus.

Under a scenario where only about 20% of cases are isolated, simulations indicate more than 20,000 infections and roughly 4,000 deaths could occur within three months.

Higher isolation rates of 50% to 70% could significantly reduce the total number of cases, potentially keeping infections closer to 10,000.

Lessons from past outbreaks

The CDC acknowledged that disease modelling has limitations. During the 2014 West Africa Ebola epidemic, some worst-case projections greatly overestimated the final toll.

Still, officials argue that the latest models serve as an important warning of what could happen if containment efforts fail.

For now, health agencies are racing to strengthen surveillance, improve case detection and prevent the outbreak from becoming one of the largest Ebola crises in recent history.