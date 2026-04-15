Mystery surrounds US influencer’s death in Zanzibar

A US influencer has died while on holiday in Zanzibar, as police continue investigations and withhold her partner’s passport.

Authorities say Ashly Robinson, 31, known online as Ashlee Jenae, was found unconscious in a villa and later died in hospital.

Her partner, Joe McCann, 45, is speaking to police as a witness. No arrests have been made.

Police await medical report

Zanzibar police say they are waiting for an official medical examination to determine the cause of death. Earlier, officers suggested she may have attempted to take her own life, but this has not been confirmed.

The case was reported last Wednesday after hotel staff raised concerns. Robinson was taken to hospital that night and died the following day.

Unclear events before death

Police say the couple had a disagreement and were placed in separate rooms by hotel staff. The hotel has not confirmed those details but says it is cooperating with authorities.

It also described the incident as tragic and declined further comment, citing privacy and the ongoing investigation.

Family seek answers

Robinson’s parents say her death “doesn’t make any sense” and that they received limited information hours after the incident.

They said she had just celebrated her birthday and got engaged during the trip.

The US State Department has confirmed the death and says it is supporting the family. Meanwhile, tributes continue to pour in on her social media pages.