Tanzania landslides kill 20 as heavy rains hit East Africa

At least 20 people have been killed in landslides in southern Tanzania after days of intense rainfall, as extreme weather continues to batter parts of East Africa.

Local officials say the disaster struck early Wednesday in the Mbeya region, where heavy rain and strong winds triggered landslides that swept through homes. Authorities in Rungwe district confirmed the deaths, including that of a young child, and warned the toll could rise.

Residents in high-risk areas have been urged to move to safer ground, with forecasters predicting more rain in the coming days.

Across the region, the impact of the seasonal rains has been severe. In Kenya, flooding has claimed at least 88 lives, with large parts of the country affected. More than 20 counties have reported damage, and rivers have overflowed following weeks of heavy downpours. The military has been deployed to support rescue efforts.

Ethiopia has also been hit, with landslides earlier this month leaving around 80 people dead in the south.

The scale of the destruction has raised fresh concerns about preparedness and the vulnerability of communities living in flood-prone areas.

Regional climate experts had warned of an increased likelihood of heavier-than-usual rainfall during the current March-to-May season, with several countries across East Africa expected to be affected.