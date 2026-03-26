Heavy downpour floods roads in Egypt

Cars drove through flooded streets after heavy rainfall hit Egypt's capital on Wednesday.

Transportation was paralysed, with people reporting delays, stalled vehicles and blocked streets.

Local authorities have forecast two days of heavy rains to hit the country bringing thunderstorms, strong winds, and lower temperatures.

They also cautioned against high winds across northern regions, the Delta, Cairo, Sinai, and parts of Upper Egypt.

The local government ministry said it had deployed emergency teams to respond to distress calls and infrastructure damage, while the health ministry said hospitals and medical staff had been put on high alert.

EgyptAir, the country's flag carrier advised passengers to arrive at airports four hours before their flights.

Forecasters expect better weather conditions from Friday, with clearer skies and a return to normal spring temperatures, though authorities continue to urge caution.