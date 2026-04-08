Floods kill dozens as heavy rains hit Angola

Torrential rains have killed around 40 people in Angola, with several others still missing, authorities say.

The downpours triggered flash floods over the weekend, submerging streets and damaging homes in the capital, Luanda, and the coastal city of Benguela.

Officials say 13 people died in Luanda province, where five others remain unaccounted for. In Benguela province, 26 people were killed and four are still missing.

Local reports also say at least six people died in the provinces of Cuanza Sul and Malanje.

More than 600 homes have been destroyed in Luanda and Benguela, while over 9,500 properties were flooded. Authorities say more than 51,000 people have been affected.

Emergency teams are working to drain water from homes and streets, while also distributing food and clean drinking water. Officials say conditions are slowly improving.

Heavy rains are common in southern Africa during the rainy season. But scientists warn that human-driven climate change is making such extreme weather events more frequent and intense.