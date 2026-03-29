Kenya faces deadly flooding with at least 108 people killed

Kenya is facing the aftermath of several weeks of torrential rains and severe flooding that have now killed at least 108 people. The updated death toll was released on Saturday by the country’s National Police Service.

Flash floods that began on the evening of March 6 have caused widespread destruction across this East African nation — sweeping away dozens of vehicles, disrupting air traffic and damaging key power infrastructure.

Authorities say more than 2,700 families have been displaced across the country. And although rainfall has eased in some areas, police are warning that the threat is far from over, as drainage systems remain clogged and the soil is already saturated, leaving many communities still highly vulnerable to new flooding.

Across the country, the floods have disrupted daily life, forcing the closure of schools, rendering roads impassable, and interrupting business activity, particularly in low-lying and informal settlements.

Officials say emergency teams remain on the ground monitoring the situation, with additional evacuations expected if rainfall persists.

Kenya experiences seasonal flooding each year, but the scale and intensity of the current crisis have renewed concerns about disaster preparedness and the vulnerability of communities living near rivers and flood-prone areas.

Authorities have urged residents in high-risk zones to remain vigilant and follow official guidance, warning that conditions could worsen in the coming days if heavy rains continue.