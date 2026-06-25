Angolan national airline starts a weekly service to Guangzhou in China

Angola’s national airline, TAAG has re-launched a weekly service from the capital, Luanda, to the Chinese city of Guangzhou.

The first flight, operated on a Boeing 787 Dreamliner, touched down on Wednesday marking the official inauguration of the direct passenger service.

It is currently the only direct non-stop flight between the two countries, with Luanda serving as a key node in China’s Belt and Road initiative.

TAAG says the flight’s frequency will gradually increase to three times per week as market development progresses.

The news comes as the airline implements a fleet modernisation and expansion plan and is considering launching services to Houston in the United States in 2027.

It has also received approval from the European Union Aviation Safety Agency to operate its Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner within European airspace, starting with the Luanda-Lisbon route.