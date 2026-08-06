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South African factories hit by migrant worker exodus

Malawian migrants receive tea and a sandwich for breakfast at a temporary deportation centre, in Durban, South Africa, Friday, June 19, 2026.   -  
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Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
By Rédaction Africanews

South Africa

South African clothing factories are struggling after thousands of migrant workers fled the country during recent anti-immigrant protests.

In the manufacturing hub of Newcastle, factory owners say they are facing serious labour shortages, with some losing as much as 19% of their workforce.

Employers say many of the departing workers had valuable sewing skills that are hard to replace quickly, while locals are often unwilling to take the low-paying jobs.

Union officials dispute the claim of a skills shortage, saying the problem is low wages, high commuting costs, and poor working conditions.

Factory owners warn the losses are now hitting production and retail orders, and some say closures could follow if the pressure continues.

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