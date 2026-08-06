Mass prison escape as armed clashes rock western Libya

A mass prison escape unfolded in western Libya after inmates fled a jail amid fierce clashes between rival armed groups. The violence killed at least three civilians, damaged property and heightened security concerns in the country's volatile western region.

Libyan authorities said inmates staged a mass escape from Surman prison on Tuesday as armed clashes erupted in the nearby cities of Surman and Zawiya, west of the capital, Tripoli.

The Judicial Police Authority said it had opened an investigation but did not disclose how many prisoners escaped. A committee has been formed to identify the fugitives and oversee their recapture.

Civilian toll rises

According to local leader Salem Bahr, the fighting killed three civilians and injured several others.

Appearing on Libya Al-Ahrar television, Bahr appealed for an immediate end to the violence, warning that "everyone who wins in this situation loses."

The groups involved in the clashes and the reasons behind the fighting were not immediately clear.

Oil hub on alert

The violence spread to Zawiya, home to Libya's largest operational oil refinery with a production capacity of 120,000 barrels per day.

The Azzawiya Oil Company urged employees to avoid areas affected by the fighting and take maximum precautions as security deteriorated.

Humanitarian concerns

Unverified videos circulating online showed thick black smoke rising above the cities and the sound of sustained gunfire.

Surman Mayor Mohamed Abu Snina described the humanitarian situation as "very bad," saying the clashes caused significant damage. He added that a neutral force had since been deployed, helping restore relative calm.

Fragile security

Libya has struggled with instability since the 2011 uprising that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi.

Despite repeated political efforts to unify the country, rival armed groups continue to wield significant influence, with periodic clashes threatening civilians and critical infrastructure.