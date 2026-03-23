Floods kill dozens, devastate farmland in Kenya [Africanews Today]

In Kenya, entire villages have been submerged by floodwaters in Kisumu County. The region is bearing the brunt of climate-related hazards. The latest torrential rains have killed more than 80 people, according to authorities. The flash floods are also reported to have damaged approximately 1,200 hectares of farmland, destroying this season’s crops. More than 3,000 families have been forced to leave their homes in the Nyakach community, according to official reports.

Mali has released several suspected jihadist fighters as part of an agreement aimed at ending the blockade preventing fuel supplies from reaching Bamako. A secure corridor, in effect until the end of May, is expected to provide relief to the country’s economy, which has been crippled by the fuel crisis.

In São Tomé and Príncipe, cocoa farmers have launched an ambitious project to restore forest cover. The TRI—The Restoration Initiative—is supported by the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations in its mission to strengthen sustainable cocoa production.

In Benin, President Patrice Talon’s designated successor is gearing up for the upcoming presidential election. Romuald Wadagni, 49, the ruling majority’s candidate, unveiled his vision for the country in Cotonou just days before the official start of the election campaign. The election is scheduled for April 12.

Calendar

Key dates and events to keep in mind:

March 25–27 marks the National Forum on Health Financing in Burkina Faso. FONAFIS 2026 will bring together more than 400 participants from diverse backgrounds, ranging from policymakers to health experts. The country aims to establish an effective and equitable system to ensure health sovereignty.

The 14th WTO Ministerial Conference will be held from March 26 to 29 in Yaoundé. Ministers from around the world are expected in the Cameroonian capital to discuss the challenges and opportunities of the multilateral trading system.

On March 30, the President of the Central African Republic will be sworn in. Re-elected last December, Faustin-Archange Touadéra will take oath of office in Bangui, the capital.