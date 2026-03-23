World experiences hottest 11 years on record, WMO warns

The world has just recorded its hottest 11-year period, according to a new report from the World Meteorological Organization. The study found that 2015–2025 marked the warmest stretch on record, with 2025 ranking among the second or third hottest years, reaching about 1.43°C above pre-industrial levels.

Scientists say warming is evident across multiple indicators of the climate system.

Oceans reached record heat levels, glaciers continued to lose mass, and both Arctic and Antarctic sea ice recorded some of their lowest extents.

Researchers say these trends reflect rising greenhouse gas concentrations driving long-term climate change.

Energy imbalance raises concern

For the first time, the report highlights Earth’s “energy imbalance,” a measure of how much heat is retained by the planet.

Experts say more energy is entering the system than leaving it, causing the Earth to steadily accumulate heat since observations began in the 1960s — a trend that appears to be accelerating.

Extreme weather and global vulnerability

The warming climate is linked to more frequent and intense extreme weather events, including heatwaves, typhoons, droughts and cold spells.

Lead author John Kennedy said vulnerable populations, particularly in fragile or conflict-affected regions, are increasingly exposed to consecutive events with little time to recover.

Outlook and warnings

Scientists warn that a likely El Niño could further intensify global weather patterns in the coming months, potentially increasing extreme rainfall, heat stress and tropical cyclones.

The findings underscore growing concerns about the pace of climate change and its global impacts.