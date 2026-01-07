Ivorian Government resigns after ruling party’s landslide win

Ivory Coast’s government has formally resigned, paving the way for a new cabinet following last month’s legislative elections.

President Alassane Ouattara accepted the resignation on Wednesday, January 7, after the ruling RHDP party secured a landslide victory, winning more than 75 percent of parliamentary seats. The result comes just two months after Ouattara was re-elected for a fourth term with nearly 90 percent of the vote.

Despite the shake-up, major changes are not expected. Most ministers were comfortably elected as lawmakers and are likely to be reappointed. Until a new cabinet is named, expected by the end of the month, the outgoing government will continue to handle day-to-day affairs.

Addressing ministers, President Ouattara said the election results showed strong public support, but urged his team to step up efforts to speed up development projects and improve living conditions for Ivorians.

Attention is now turning to key appointments ahead, including the election of a new National Assembly speaker and the possible naming of a new vice president, who would be next in the line of succession.

At 84 years old, Ouattara has begun what is expected to be his final term under the current constitution.