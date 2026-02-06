Sino-African Cooperation: A New Turning Point [Business Africa]

According to data from Boston University, Africa now sends more financial flows to China than it receives. This shift marks a significant change in economic relations between Beijing and the African continent.

This reversal is largely explained by the sharp decline in Chinese lending, following more than a decade of large-scale infrastructure financing. China's financial commitments, which peaked in the late 2010s, have fallen markedly, while trade flows, loan repayments, and private investment-related transfers have continued to grow.

For many analysts, this rebalancing does not signal a withdrawal, but rather a transformation of the partnership. Sino-African cooperation is increasingly focused on targeted projects that emphasize economic viability, local development, skills transfer, and value creation on the continent. This transition aligns with the efforts of several African countries to manage their debt better and strengthen their economic autonomy.

Libya: an economy paralyzed by a liquidity crisis

Libya is facing a severe liquidity crisis that is weighing heavily on economic activity and on the daily lives of citizens. Bank withdrawals are strictly limited, cash is scarce, and financial institutions are struggling to meet demand.

To offset the shortage, electronic payments have been widely promoted. However, in practice, these digital solutions frequently malfunction: transactions are rejected, debits occur without confirmation, and network outages are common. As a result, commercial activity has slowed, and consumer confidence has eroded.

This situation has also fueled informal practices, such as high commissions charged to obtain cash, and has contributed to rising prices. Caught between cash-strapped banks and unreliable digital systems, many Libyans are left without normal access to their own money.

Ivory Coast: Abidjan emerges as a new regional creative hub

In Abidjan, cultural and creative industries are increasingly asserting themselves as a strategic driver of economic growth. Music, film, fashion, design, and visual arts are experiencing strong momentum, fueled by a dynamic youth population, the expansion of digital platforms, and improved sector organization.

These industries generate thousands of direct and indirect jobs, attract private investment, and help diversify Côte d'Ivoire's economy. They also enhance the country's cultural influence in West Africa and beyond, particularly through urban music, cinema, and major cultural events.

Supported by both public and private initiatives, Abidjan is gradually establishing itself as a regional hub of creativity, capable of turning culture into a powerful engine of economic growth and influence.