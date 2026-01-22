Eco-charcoal gains traction as a cleaner, cheaper alternative to firewood {Business Africa}

In kitchens across Yaoundé, the sound — and the impact — of cooking is changing. More households are replacing traditional firewood with eco-charcoal, a cleaner alternative made from recycled biomass waste.

The transition is helping reduce indoor air pollution, lower household energy costs, and ease pressure on Cameroon’s forests. According to environmental experts, eco-charcoal burns longer, emits fewer pollutants, and limits the need for wood harvesting — a major driver of deforestation.

Speaking on Business Africa, Dr. Kanou Armando, an environmental expert, said the growing use of eco-charcoal could significantly reduce environmental degradation while improving public health outcomes.

He stressed that wider adoption will depend on supportive public policies, investment in local production, and greater awareness of clean cooking solutions among households.

Cocoa Exports Stall in Ivory Coast

In western Ivory Coast, cocoa exports have ground to a halt. Around 660 tonnes of cocoa remain uncleared at export points, leaving trucks stranded for weeks and farmers unpaid.

Exporters say administrative delays and pending approvals have disrupted shipments, leading to mounting financial losses. Many are now demanding compensation, while farmers — already under pressure from rising living costs — struggle with delayed payments.

Ivory Coast is the world’s largest cocoa producer, and prolonged export disruptions could have ripple effects across global supply chains if the situation persists.

AfDB Bets on a “Petrodollar Pivot”

As Western development aid declines, Africa faces an estimated $402 billion annual financing gap to meet its infrastructure and development needs.

To close that gap, the African Development Bank (AfDB) is shifting strategy. The institution is strengthening partnerships with Arab countries, led by Saudi Arabia, to attract oil-backed capital — a move it describes as a “Petrodollar Pivot”.

The AfDB hopes the strategy will unlock large-scale private investment for roads, energy, and industrial projects across the continent by 2030, reducing Africa’s reliance on traditional aid flows.