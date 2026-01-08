Global aircraft parts shortage grounds African airlines [Business Africa]

African airlines are grappling with delays and cancellations as a global shortage of aircraft spare parts grounds planes worldwide.

Smaller operators such as Uganda Airlines, Kenya Airways, Air Senegal and RwandAir have been the hardest-hit, with each airline ending the year with at least one aircraft grounded.

The crisis is expected to cost the aviation industry more than $11 billion this year, according to a study by the International Air Transport Association (IATA).

The impact doesn’t stop at the tarmac; these disruptions are sending shockwaves through the continent’s vital tourism sector, risking bookings and business, as Kampala-based tour operator Resty Mbabazi testified.

Jacques Assoumou, a pilot and former executive of Air Gabon joins the show to discuss why African airlines have been disproportionately affected, and how the crunch will impact their competitiveness.

Innovation: Female engineer revving up change

In Libya, a 25-year-old aviation engineering student is making waves in a male-dominated field.

Rawan Abu Aeshah's business focuses on innovative car engine modifications, reducing costs for clients while challenging long-standing gender norms in engineering and automotive work.

Mining: A shift toward value addition

Africa’s mining industry is undergoing a radical shift. Nations from Zimbabwe to Namibia are imposing bans on raw ore exports, aiming to spur local industrialization and create higher-value jobs.

But challenges such as high energy costs, logistical hurdles, and infrastructure gaps remain.