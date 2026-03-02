US-Iran conflict will have 'serious implications' for Africa, African Union warns

The intensifying military action in the Middle East will have serious consequences for Africa, the West African economic community ECOWAS has said in a statement.

ECOWAS joins the African Union in expressing deep concern over the conflict, which began when Israel and the United States launched strikes against Iran early on Saturday.

The ensuing instability will impact global energy markets, trade and food supply chains, especially for Africa and other vulnerable regions, ECOWAS said.

Senegal’s Prime Minister Ousmane Sonko has also warned of serious economic disruptions for the African continent. With 30 to 40 percent of the world’s oil transits going through the Strait of Hormuz, Sonko said the conflict could lead to a surge in energy prices and a widespread increase in the cost of living.

Morocco, meanwhile, has activated a crisis unit to address the concerns of Moroccans living in the Middle East. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs says it is closely monitoring developments in the region and made telephone numbers available to its expatriate community.

In a statement on Saturday, the African Union called "for restraint, urgent de-escalation and sustained dialogue."

The conflict has serious implications for energy markets, food security and economic resilience,” AU chairman Mahamoud Ali Youssouf said, noting that in Arica confict and economic pressures remain acute.