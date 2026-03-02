Welcome to Africanews

U.S.-Israeli strike on Iranian girls' elementary school kills 165

AP

By Agencies

Iran

Iran on Sunday night announced the end of search operations for victims of a U.S.-Israeli airstrike on a girls' elementary school in southern Iran, reporting 165 deaths.

The Shajareh Tayyebeh School is located in Minab, home to a military base of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

It was struck on Saturday amid a large-scale offensive jointly conducted by Washington and Tel Aviv. Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Saturday expressed condolences to the families of the victims and the residents of Minab.

He condemned the airstrikes in a statement, calling them "inhumane" and a barbaric act that "adds another dark page to the chronicle of countless crimes committed by aggressors" against Iran.

Pezeshkian urged all relief and medical centers and relevant officials in the region to prioritize the "immediate and uninterrupted care" of the injured and their families by mobilizing all resources.

