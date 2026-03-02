Welcome to Africanews

Dubai shaken by Iranian airstrikes in retaliation for US, Israel attacks

By Rédaction Africanews

with AP

United Arab Emirates

Iranian missiles and drones have hit the United Arab Emirates, shaking Dubai’s image as a safe, tax-free haven for foreigners. The Associated Press' Jon Gambrell explains more.

Dubai has not been spared from the conflict raging in the Middle East. The city known for its high-rise buildings and wealthy foreigners has become a collateral victim of the missile exchanges between the US, Israel and Iran.

Officials say debris from intercepted weapons fired by Iran at American military bases sparked fires at major landmarks.

A person was killed at Abu Dhabi’s airport, and seven others were injured.

The Defense Ministry says air defenses had dealt with hundreds of missiles and drones over two days. Videos show fires near luxury hotels.

Officials have praised their air defenses and say they will work hard to keep people safe. Visitors describe hearing constant blasts, and some say they will reconsider returning.

