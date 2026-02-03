Welcome to Africanews

African leaders look to the future at World Governments Summit in Dubai

The 2026 edition of the World Governments Summit is set to welcome the largest-ever international participation in the Summit's history.   -  
By Nathalie Wakam in Dubai

United Arab Emirates

Global crises are having a negative impact on international cooperation.

That’s why there is an urgent need for inclusive forums to build stability and sustainably prosperity, says Mohammed Al Gergawi, president of the 2026 World Governments Summit opening on Tuesday in Dubai.

For the next three days, more than 150 government delegations, world leaders and scientists will discuss ways to shape the future.

The summit emphasises identifying innovative solutions to future challenges and empowering the next generation of governments to take action.

But how can Africa succeed when its leaders are struggling to cope with rapid change? How can it take advantage of the ongoing geopolitical reset and establish partnerships that are in its interest?

The presidents of Botswana, Sierra Leone and Zimbabwe, among others, will have the opportunity during this summit to answer the question of whether the next decade will belong to Africa - or at least how to turn this promise into reality.

