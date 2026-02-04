2026 World Governments Summit: Can Africa’s next decade work for its young people?

African leaders at the World Governments Summit in Dubai will take part on Wednesday in a panel discussion on a key issue for African youth: Can the next 10 years be the continent's decade?

Many young people across the continent regularly express their frustrations about high unemployment, lack of opportunities and the growing burden of public debt.

According to Standard & Poor, African countries' external debt repayments will reach $90 billion this year, three times more than in 2012. This obviously limits the scope for investment that governments can make in education, health or even employment.

This debate is not taking place in a vacuum, as geopolitical uncertainty surrounding tensions between the United States and Iran continues to influence energy markets and oil prices, causing concern for African economies that depend on energy imports.

This adds further pressure on the cost of living for African populations who are already worried about their future.