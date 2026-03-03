African nationals among 58 people injured by Iranian strikes on UAE

African nationals were among those injured in an Iranian missile strike on the United Arab Emirates, Abu Dhabi’s Ministry of Defence said in a statement published on social media.

Three people from Pakistan, Nepal and Bangladesh were killed in the weekend attack, the ministry said, and 58 others sustained minor injuries. They include people from Ethiopia, Eritrea, Uganda, Egypt, and a number of Asian countries.

Iran has launched dozens of ballistic missiles towards the UAE since Saturday, when Israel and the United States began their joint bombing campaign against the Islamic Republic.

Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel and several US military bases in the region, including in the UAE.

Meanwhile many foreign nationals have been left stranded as air travel across the Middle East was thrown into disarray by the conflict. Key flight routes and airspace have been closed, including in Dubai, Doha and Abu Dhabi, major hubs that connect long-haul routes between Europe, Asia, Africa and North America.

As airlines continue to reassess routes and governments monitor the security situation, travellers across the region remain in limbo, waiting for the skies to reopen.