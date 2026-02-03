World Governments Summit 2026 in Dubai focuses on the future

The World Governments Summit opened in Dubai on Monday, bringing together heads of state, ministers, experts, and entrepreneurs to discuss new models of governance.

Discussions focused on artificial intelligence, digital transformation, and governments’ ability to anticipate tomorrow’s challenges.

Exchanges that set the tone for a summit firmly focused on the future.

The Kingdom of Lesotho’s Minister of ICT, Science, and Innovation, Nthati Moorosi, says her government is looking for partnerships to facilitate their digital transformation.

“We are just starting this journey. We want to digitise the economy of Lesotho, so we’re looking for partners, we’re looking for collaborators. And this is a great opportunity,” she says.

In this context of transformation and the search for partnerships, several African countries made their voices heard.

Senegal, for one, delivered a clear message.

It says shaping the governments of tomorrow depends above all on investing in human capital, a key pillar of its Senegal 2050 transformation agenda.

“Investing in young people - training, educating, guiding them, and enabling their access to employment - is a major challenge,” says Dr Birom Oloba, director general of the Operational Office for the Coordination and Monitoring of Government Projects and Programmes.

“But today, the priority of the new government is to attract investors to process local products within Senegal, create added value, and generate jobs. This requires a well-trained, well-oriented youth with a clear vision.”

By welcoming representatives from 150 governments, the United Arab Emirates placed this edition of the summit under the banner of dialogue and cooperation.

Discussions will continue in order to identify shared responses to global challenges.