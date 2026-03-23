Flash floods in Kenya have killed at least 81 and displace thousands

Kenya
Torrential rains and flash floods have killed at least 81 people across Kenya this month, authorities said, as heavy downpours continue. In Kisumu County, entire villages have been submerged, with about 1,200 hectares of farmland destroyed and crops swept away.
The worst-hit area is Nyakach, where more than 3,000 families have been displaced after the Sondu Miriu River overflowed.
“We have lost farmlands due to massive erosion… and many crops,” said local chief Seth Oluoch Agwanda, adding that residents have been moved to more than eight evacuation centres.
Flood victims say they have nowhere to go.
“There is no house that is not flooded,” said Kennedy Oguta, who is struggling to find shelter for his family and livestock.
Another resident, Sarah Akinyi Onyango, said families remain stranded in rising المياه with children.
Capital and other regions affected
In Nairobi, the death toll stands at 37, with floods damaging homes and infrastructure.
Authorities also reported deaths in Kiambu and landslides in Kasaka.
Warnings as rains continue
Officials have urged “extreme caution” as more rain is forecast.
Scientists warn that climate change is intensifying extreme weather, with East Africa increasingly hit by severe floods and droughts.
01:13
Tributes pour in from across the world for South African peace advocate
01:00
Kenya: Nairobi building collapse kills at least two and injures several others
01:31
Deadly building collapse in Nairobi after demolition goes wrong
01:06
East Africa flood: death toll tops 110 as heavy rains wreak havoc
01:19
Kenya evacuates tourists as death toll from flooding rises
01:05
At least 87 dead after US submarine sinks Iranian warship near Sri Lanka