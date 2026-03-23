Former Kenyan minister reappears after disappearance sparks alarm

Former Kenyan cabinet minister Raphael Tuju has said he went into hiding after suspecting he was being followed, a day after his disappearance prompted fears he may have been abducted.

Speaking to Citizen TV on Monday, Tuju said he noticed an unmarked vehicle trailing him and took evasive action, changing routes before abandoning his car to avoid being tracked.

He described the experience as distressing for his family and said his decision was influenced by concerns over past cases of abductions in Kenya. He added that this was why he did not immediately seek police help.

Tuju had last been seen on Saturday while heading to a radio interview. His family later reported him missing, prompting concern. Police said his car was found abandoned in Karen, an affluent suburb of Nairobi, with its hazard lights on. His phone was switched off at the time.

Authorities launched an investigation and appealed for information as speculation grew about his whereabouts.

The former minister is currently involved in a long-running court dispute over properties linked to his company, Dari Limited. Lenders are seeking to recover more than $15m in unpaid loans, a move he has challenged in court.

He has also alleged that security officers previously entered his property and took control of business premises, claims the government has not commented on.

Opposition figures welcomed news of his return but renewed concerns about alleged abductions, calling for respect for the rule of law.