Presidents of Kenya and Uganda launch next phase of cross-border railway

Kenya and Uganda took a major step towards regional integration on Saturday, with the launch of a new phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR).

The project is aimed at linking East Africa to the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

"Today, here at Kibos in Kisumu, we take yet another decisive and consequential step," Kenyan President William Ruto said. "We break ground on the 107-kilometre Kisumu-Malaba section of the SGR, completing nearly one thousand kilometres of seamless rail link from Mombasa to Malaba and forming a vital connection to the Malaba-Kampala line.”

The Chinese-funded extension is due to reach the border with Uganda by June of next year.

It’s expected to ease pressure on roads, cut accidents and transport costs and boost transnational trade.

"Our plan is to transfer all heavy cargo to the railway, that is the meaning of this project: all heavy luggage to be moved from the road to the train, Uganda's President Yoweri Museveni said during an address at the launch. "Then transfer all the petroleum products to the pipeline.”

The railway already runs between the Kenyan port of Mombasa and the capital Nairobi. The long-delayed extension has left Kenya heavily in debt to China. Beijing has refused to extend further credit until the line to Uganda is completed.