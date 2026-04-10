US urges citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria over security risks

The United States has urged its citizens to reconsider travel to Nigeria, citing risks of terrorism, civil unrest and kidnapping, according to an updated State Department advisory.

The warning, issued on Wednesday, placed at least 23 Nigerian states under its most severe “do not travel” category, saying the security situation in those areas was “unstable and uncertain.”

The State Department also authorised the departure of non-emergency staff and family members from the US Embassy in Abuja, citing what it described as a deteriorating security environment.

The move comes amid a recent spike in deadly attacks in parts of Nigeria, despite ongoing security cooperation between Washington and Abuja on counter-terrorism, maritime security, intelligence sharing and military training.

US support has included surveillance assistance and the use of American-supplied aircraft and helicopters in operations against Islamist insurgents and armed groups.

The advisory warned that attacks could occur “with little or no warning” in public places including markets, hotels, places of worship, schools and transport hubs.

US officials have not said when the authorised embassy departures will take place, or whether the measure affects only American personnel or also locally employed staff.

Nigerian authorities have yet to respond formally to the latest advisory. In the past, officials have argued that such warnings do not reflect security improvements in parts of the country and risk damaging Nigeria’s international image.

The travel alert comes as Nigeria continues to seek foreign investment and economic recovery, with concerns among businesses that repeated high-level warnings could affect travel, diaspora engagement and international conferences.

Violence has persisted in several regions, including the northeast, where Islamist groups Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province continue to stage attacks on civilians, military convoys and aid workers.

In the north-central states, including Plateau and Benue, recent weeks have seen renewed killings linked to banditry, communal clashes and reprisal attacks.

The US State Department maintains Nigeria at a “level 3” advisory overall, but says the highest-risk areas fall under “level 4: do not travel.”