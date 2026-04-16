Beninese pan-African activist Kemi Seba arrested in South Africa

Police in South Africa have arrested pan-African activist, Kemi Seba, who is wanted in Benin for “inciting rebellion” after he supported a foiled coup in December.

Seba, whose real name is Stellio Gilles Robert Capo Chichi, is known for his tirades against France and African governments allied with Paris.

South Africa’s police said the French-born Beninese politician and his 18-year-old son were apprehended at a Pretoria shopping mall on Monday.

Also arrested was a man who had allegedly been paid to help them illegally enter neighbouring Zimbabwe from where they intended travelling on to Europe.

All three have appeared briefly in court, facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime and contravention of South Africa’s Immigration Act.

Police said preliminary investigations showed that Seba was “alleged to be a wanted fugitive in France and Benin for criminal activities relating to crimes against the state".

Their case was postponed until 20 April and they were remanded in custody as extradition processes get underway.

Benin issued an international warrant for Seba’s arrest on 12 December after he supported a foiled coup in which mutinous soldiers claimed to have overthrown President Patrice Talon.

The activist posted a video shortly afterwards declaring it “the day of liberation” for Benin.

Their attempted coup was thwarted during the day by the Beninese army with support from Nigeria and France.

Seba – who heads the NGO Pan-Africanist Emergency and has 1.5 million followers on social media - was stripped of his French nationality in 2024.

He openly supports the military juntas that came to power through coups in the Sahel region.