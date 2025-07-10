Togo protest crackdown raises fears of worsening political crisis

The family courtyard where Jacques Koami Koutoglo played soccer with his cousins ​​in a working-class neighbourhood of Togo's capital is silent today. The ball he once held aloft lies deflated next to a bundle of firewood.

"Jacques died for Togo," said his uncle, Koutoglo Kossi Mawuli, his eyes heavy with grief. The 15-year-old is one of many people who have died during mass demonstrations in the West African country protesting constitutional changes that many fear will strengthen President Faure Gnassingbé 's grip on power and prolong a ruling dynasty that has lasted more than half a century.

Faure Gnassingbé, 59, who has ruled the country since 2005 after his father's death, was sworn in as president of the Council of Ministers in May. The executive body was created last year without notice by a parliament whose term had just expired, and Faure Gnassingbé quickly signed the constitutional change despite public outcry. The new role has no time limit, and Faure Gnassingbé can remain in office indefinitely.

Repression

Local civil society groups and social media influencers called for protests last month after the government announced a crackdown on demonstrations. Many young Togolese are inspired by recent uprisings in West Africa, where youth movements have challenged entrenched regimes.

Koutoglo had just graduated from high school and was eagerly awaiting his exam results. He dreamed of becoming a soccer player and spent his evenings training. He often helped out in his uncle's cafeteria during school holidays.

On the morning of June 26, the day of the protests, he disappeared.

"Because our family is large and full of cousins, we assumed he was with someone else," Mawuli said. But when evening came and the boy didn't return, the unease turned to panic.

Arbitrary arrests

The next day, a fisherman discovered a body floating in the lagoon, about a hundred meters from their house. The family rushed to the scene. It was Koutoglo. His face was covered in bruises, and blood was flowing from his nose.

"He didn't attend any rally ," Mawuli said. "He must have panicked when he heard the tear gas and gunshots. He was caught up in the chaos."

Civil society groups say at least five people, including Koutoglo, died during the protests, and dozens were injured. They accuse security forces of carrying out arbitrary arrests, assaulting civilians with batons and ropes, and looting or vandalising private property.

In the Koutoglo neighbourhood of Bè, a densely populated and historically troubled part of Lomé, witnesses described security forces chasing youths into private homes. "They entered our yard. They fired tear gas. They beat people," said one neighbour.

Violent deaths

Koutoglo was buried quickly, in accordance with local customs regarding violent deaths. The other victims were taken to the morgue. Koutoglo's uncle said the family intends to file a complaint and demand an independent investigation into his nephew's death.

"You can't beat our children to death and expect us to stay silent. We're tired," he said.

Civil society groups said the judiciary had not made any arrests and had not ordered an autopsy. "These acts of unspeakable cruelty constitute a state crime. The perpetrators struck without restraint and killed without distinction," they said in a statement.

In a statement read on state television, the Togolese government acknowledged that bodies had been recovered from the Bè Lagoon and Lake Akodessewa, but said the victims had died by drowning. The government said there would be a further investigation.

Lives cut short

In Togo, Koutoglo's name has been added to the long list of young lives cut short during moments of national tension. "This is not the first time," Mawuli said. "In 2017, children died too. It's as if nothing changed. But this time, we refuse to remain silent."

In 2017 and 2018, mass protests challenged President Faure Gnassingbé's long reign. A government crackdown left at least 16 people dead, including teenagers. To those still protesting, Mawuli sent a message of solidarity: "Don't give up. This fight is for our children. For Jacques. For all of us."

Further demonstrations are planned for July 16 and 17.

Fabien Offner, a researcher at Amnesty International, said Togo has a "repressive architecture" that has normalised arbitrary arrests, beatings, and impunity. "It has become routine," he said. "The lack of a global response is only exacerbating the crisis."

Systemic abuse

Government spokesman Gilbert Bawara defended the state's approach. He told reporters that the recent constitutional changes followed proper procedures and dismissed allegations of systemic abuse.

"If there are any grievances, let them be addressed through legal channels," he said.

But with opposition figures sidelined, institutions dominated by the ruling party and elections widely seen as flawed, critics say these avenues offer little hope.