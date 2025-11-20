Welcome to Africanews

Putin meets Togo PM in Moscow, eyes stronger trade ties

Russian President Vladimir Putin listens to the President of the Council of Ministers of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé, during their meeting at the Kremlin in Moscow, Nov.19, 2025   -  
Ramil Sitdikov/AP
By Rédaction Africanews

Faure Gnassingbe

In a busy week of international diplomacy, Russian President Vladimir Putin met on Wednesday with the Togolese Prime Minister Faure Gnassingbe in Moscow.

Putin expressed hope that "after the embassies open and the intergovernmental commission begins its work," the positive trend in trade turnover will continue.

"Next year, we'll be opening embassies in both countries. Despite the absence of embassies, our trade and economic activity is developing at a generally good pace. While the volume is still modest for our countries, it's a positive trend." Putin said. "I strongly hope that after the embassies open and the intergovernmental commission begins its work, we will be able to do everything possible to not only maintain this process, but also accelerate it."

Earlier in the week, Putin hosted the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Council of Heads of State meeting.

