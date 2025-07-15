Only 35% of sustainable development goals on track to meet target, UN says

Only 35% of sustainable development goals are on track to meet their targets by 2030, the United Nations said in a new report on Monday.

The UN Secretary-General António Guterres said the report is "a snapshot" of where the world stands today, halfway through the ten-year journey toward the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.

World leaders adopted the agenda in 2015, as a roadmap to end poverty, protect the planet and tackle inequalities.

In five years, progress has been made in several key areas. Access to education has increased around the world, including for girls.

Regarding health, new HIV infections have decreased by nearly 40% since 2010 and malaria prevention efforts have saved more than 12 million lives since 2000.

Acess to electricity has reached 92% of the global population and internet use has become widespread.

But there is still a long way to go. The UN chief said the world is in "a global development crisis."

Nearly half of SDG targets are moving too slowly, and 18% are going in reverse.

Over 800 million people are still living in extreme poverty, and billions lack access to safe water, sanitation, and hygiene.

Guterres also underlined the growing effects of climate change, with 2024 being the hottest year ever recorded.

"Progress is impossible without unlocking financing at scale", said Guterres, who mentioned the Sevilla Commitment adopted during the 4th International Conference on Financing for Development held in early July.

The UN Secretary-General said sustainable development goals could still be achieved if the world acts with "urgency, unity and unwavering resolve.”