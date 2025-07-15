Former Nigerian President to be buried today

Former President of Nigeria is expected to be buried on the grounds of his house in the northern state of Katsina on Tuesday in a high-profile ceremony with several African heads of state set to attend.

Buhari died in a London hospital on Sunday, age 82.

The remains of the former President left London at 6 AM on Tuesday on Nigeria's presidential aircraft, accompanied by Vice-President Kashim Shettima.

Upon arrival at Katsina airport, Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu will "personally receive the remains of the former president", Information Minister Mohammed Idris said, before Buhari’s body is taken to its final resting place in Daura after midday local time.

The state burrial will start at 2 PM local time, with many mourners reportedly already arrived in Dauro. President Tinubu set up a committee of high-ranking Ministers to take care of the funeral arrangements, chaired by George Akume, Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

Tinubu, who will attend the burrial prayer in Daura, declared that Tuesday would be a public holiday in Nigeri,a followed by a seven-day national mourning period in honour of his predecessor, where flags will be held at half-staff.

In a tribute posted on X Sunday, Tinubu hailed Buhari for championing ”discipline in public service, confronting corruption head-on, and placing the country above personal interest at every turn”.

Tinibu said that the Government will accord President Buhari full state honours ”befitting his towering contributions to our country”.

Muhammadu Buhari served first as the military leader of Nigeria from January 1984 to August 1985, and later as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.