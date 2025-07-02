Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Zimbabwe court rejects opposition bid to block Gukurahundi massacre hearings

Zimbabwe court rejects opposition bid to block Gukurahundi massacre hearings
cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
Virginia Mayo/AP

By Agencies

Zimbabwe

A Zimbabwean court has dismissed an opposition bid to block public hearings into the Gukurahundi massacres—an episode in the 1980s during which thousands were killed by elite troops under then-President Robert Mugabe. The Zimbabwe African People’s Union (ZAPU) argued the process lacks impartiality and legal legitimacy, as it's led by traditional chiefs. But the Bulawayo High Court ruled the challenge was not urgent and came too late.

The hearings, backed by President Emmerson Mnangagwa—himself a former security minister during that era—aim to promote truth, reconciliation, and healing in communities affected by the killings, especially in Matabeleland and the Midlands. Victims’ groups welcome the move as a long-overdue chance for justice and public acknowledgment.

While ZAPU remains critical, saying the model silences perpetrators and risks whitewashing history, the government insists the process is a vital step toward national unity. The hearings will collect testimonies, with chiefs playing a central role in facilitating dialogue. Civil society groups stress the need for transparency and accountability as the country confronts one of its darkest chapters.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..