Uganda's Museveni breaks African silence on Israel-Iran war

Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni has publicly blamed Iran, Israel, and Western powers for fueling the Israel-Iran conflict, outlining his position in a five-page letter released Tuesday, June 24, as diplomatic tensions continue to rise.

Museveni, who also chairs the influential Non-Aligned Movement (NAM), is one of the first African leaders to comment publicly on the ongoing conflict in the Middle East since Israel first launched a missile strike on Iranian military targets on June 12th.

Responding to an alleged criticism by the Iranian Ambassador to Uganda concerning the President's silence on the conflict, Museveni took to X to share the lengthy letter addressing the situation.

”In our long history of resistance, we abhor chauvinism of identity (race, tribe, religion, etc) or gender (looking down upon women) […] With that outlook, we have noticed and told most of the concerned actors, the following mistake – makers”, Museveni said.

In the letter, the President names four actors that he claims are responsible for the conflict.

Both Iran and Israel are among the listed perpetrators. Museveni said Iran had failed to recognise Israel, and blamed Israel for refusing to implement the two-state solution.

Museveni also said ”Western Imperialists” – particularly the U.S Central Intelligence Agency - were responsible for the overthrow of Iran’s former leader Mohammad Mosaddegh, leading to the establishment of Iran’s current theocratic government:

”It is them that created that huge resentment that produced these clerics who have their own mistaken positions”, he said.

Lastly, Museveni urged foreign ”interventionists” to draw back the use of force in the Middle East, arguing that military involvement only provokes further escalation.

As the 2024-2027 Chairman of the Non-Aligned Movement, Museveni’s comments carry substantial weight. The NAM organisation has 121 members, including all African states apart from Sudan, and has historically upheld neutrality in conflicts involving superpowers like the U.S and Russia.