Israel-Iran ceasefire appears to hold amid tensions and diplomatic juggling

Israel Iran conflict
A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding Tuesday, despite initial violations and rising tensions. Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the southern city of Beersheba, where an Iranian missile reportedly struck hours after the truce was meant to begin.
In Tehran, life cautiously returned to normal, with residents resuming daily activities under the shadow of uncertainty.
U.S. President Donald Trump, who brokered the ceasefire, confirmed it was "in effect" but lashed out at both nations for undermining the agreement. Israel had accused Iran of firing missiles post-truce — claims denied by Tehran.
Trump later said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to halt further strikes after a direct call, helping to preserve the ceasefire.
Meanwhile, Russia signaled readiness to assist in resolving the conflict, though it ruled out acting as a mediator. Analysts say Moscow's limited response has left Tehran disappointed, highlighting shifting power dynamics in the region.
00:39
Ceasefire now in effect between Israel and Iran, Trump confirms
00:28
Iran launches missile attacks on US base in Qatar
01:09
Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi seeks Russian support from Vladimir Putin
Go to video
Massive rallies in Tehran condemn U.S. strikes on Iranian nuclear facilities
Go to video
Oil flip-flops and shares are mixed after the US strikes Iranian nuclear sites
01:22
Analysts warn of trade disruptions across Africa as Israel-Iran tensions escalate