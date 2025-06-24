Welcome to Africanews

Please select your experience

Watch Live

Breaking News

News

news

Israel-Iran ceasefire appears to hold amid tensions and diplomatic juggling

Israel-Iran ceasefire appears to hold amid tensions and diplomatic juggling
cleared   -  
Copyright © africanews
Bernat Armangue/Copyright 2025 The AP. All rights reserved.

By Agencies

Israel Iran conflict

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding Tuesday, despite initial violations and rising tensions. Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the southern city of Beersheba, where an Iranian missile reportedly struck hours after the truce was meant to begin.

In Tehran, life cautiously returned to normal, with residents resuming daily activities under the shadow of uncertainty.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who brokered the ceasefire, confirmed it was "in effect" but lashed out at both nations for undermining the agreement. Israel had accused Iran of firing missiles post-truce — claims denied by Tehran.

Trump later said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to halt further strikes after a direct call, helping to preserve the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Russia signaled readiness to assist in resolving the conflict, though it ruled out acting as a mediator. Analysts say Moscow's limited response has left Tehran disappointed, highlighting shifting power dynamics in the region.

You may also like

Most read

You may also like

Most read

On the same subject

More stories

By using this website, you agree with our use of cookies to improve its performance and enhance your user experience. More info in our Cookies policy page..