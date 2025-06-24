Israel-Iran ceasefire appears to hold amid tensions and diplomatic juggling

A fragile ceasefire between Israel and Iran appeared to be holding Tuesday, despite initial violations and rising tensions. Israeli President Isaac Herzog visited the southern city of Beersheba, where an Iranian missile reportedly struck hours after the truce was meant to begin.

In Tehran, life cautiously returned to normal, with residents resuming daily activities under the shadow of uncertainty.

U.S. President Donald Trump, who brokered the ceasefire, confirmed it was "in effect" but lashed out at both nations for undermining the agreement. Israel had accused Iran of firing missiles post-truce — claims denied by Tehran.

Trump later said Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu agreed to halt further strikes after a direct call, helping to preserve the ceasefire.

Meanwhile, Russia signaled readiness to assist in resolving the conflict, though it ruled out acting as a mediator. Analysts say Moscow's limited response has left Tehran disappointed, highlighting shifting power dynamics in the region.