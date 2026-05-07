Israeli airstrike kills 4 and injures 33 in southern Lebanon despite fragile ceasefire

An Israeli airstrike hit a residential building in the coastal village of Saksakieh in southern Lebanon's Sidon District, killing four person and wounding 33, according to AP News on 6 May. The strike came despite a ceasefire agreed on 16 April between Israel and Lebanon, which took effect the following day after weeks of fighting that killed more than 2,000 people and displaced over one million across Lebanon. Lebanese state media also reported Israeli airstrikes near Nabatieh and surrounding villages on the same day. Rescue teams worked through the evening to clear debris from damaged buildings, while officials warned the casualty toll could still rise. Although Hezbollah was not formally part of the ceasefire agreement, the group said it would respond to violations, fuelling concerns over the truce’s stability. Israeli authorities have meanwhile stated that troops would remain deployed in parts of southern Lebanon during the ceasefire period. Residents returning to damaged towns describe growing uncertainty, even as schools and businesses slowly reopen. International mediators, led by the United States, continue efforts to preserve the ceasefire amid warnings that further violence could destabilise the region again.