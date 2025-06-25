Israeli military says seven soldiers killed during operations in Gaza

As Israel continues its offensive in the Gaza Strip, seven of its soldiers were killed on Tuesday in the southern city of Khan Younis.

A statement by the Israeli Defence Force (IDF) on Wednesday said they died when an explosive device planted on their armoured vehicle detonated, setting it on fire.

“Helicopters and rescue forces were sent to the spot. They made attempts to rescue the fighters, but without success,” said IDF spokesperson, Brigadier General Effie Defrin.

He described the incident as a “complex event” that was still being investigated.

Over 860 Israeli soldiers have been killed since the war began, triggered by Hamas’ 7 October 2023 attack on southern Israel.

Meanwhile, medics and residents in Gaza said that Israeli forces killed over 40 Palestinians in Gaza on Tuesday.

At least 19 of them were killed while seeking food aid at an Israeli-backed humanitarian hub. Israel has also ordered new evacuations.

This latest shooting incident came shortly after Israel and Iran agreed to a ceasefire in their air war. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the 12-day war had removed Iran’s nuclear threat.

“I can say here that the estimation is that we have significantly damaged the nuclear programme, and I can also say that we have set it back for years,” said Defrin.

Several media are reporting, however, that a preliminary US assessment shows that America’s strikes did not destroy Iran’s nuclear capability, setting it back only by a few months.

The White House has described the leaked report as “wrong’ with President Donald Trump saying the US bombing had completed destroyed three nuclear facilities.