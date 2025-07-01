Israeli airstrike on popular Gaza City beach café kills at least 30

Three Israeli airstrikes in Gaza City killed 39 people and wounded dozens, health officials said Monday.

One of the strikes hit Al-Baqa Café, a beachside spot in central Gaza where journalists often gathered, killing at least 30 people, according to Fares Awad, head of the Health Ministry’s emergency and ambulance service in northern Gaza.

Awad said many of the wounded are in critical condition.

Graphic videos circulating on social media showed bloodied and disfigured bodies strewn inside and outside the café. Wounded victims were carried away on blankets and makeshift stretchers.

A separate strike on al-Wihda Street in Gaza city killed five people, Awad said.

Mohammad Abu Sleima, director of Al-Shifa Hospital in central Gaza, said in a Facebook post that the facility received 39 dead and more than 100 wounded.