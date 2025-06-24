Welcome to Africanews

Over 40 killed in attack on Sudanese hospital: WHO Chief condemns “Appalling” strike

By Rédaction Africanews

Sudan

A devastating attack on Al Mujlad Hospital in Sudan’s West Kordofan state has left more than 40 people dead, including children and health workers, in one of the deadliest assaults on healthcare since the country’s civil war began in April 2023.  

The World Health Organisation (WHO) chief, Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, described the incident as “appalling” and renewed urgent calls for an end to violence against medical facilities. 

The strike occurred Saturday near the frontlines of fierce fighting between the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF), whose conflict has plunged Sudan into what the United Nations calls the world’s worst humanitarian crisis.

Al Mujlad Hospital, the only functioning healthcare facility in the area, was hit with deadly force, killing at least six children and five medical staff among the more than 40 victims, according to WHO’s Sudan office. 

“We cannot say this louder: attacks on health must stop everywhere! Hospitals are not a target,” Dr. Tedros posted on X, formerly Twitter. 

Responsibility for the attack remains disputed. The RSF and two prominent civil society groups blame the Sudanese army, alleging the strike targeted RSF fighters stationed inside the hospital, though the army has yet to comment on the allegations.

Human rights group Emergency Lawyers accused an army drone of carrying out the strike, but reported a lower death toll in their initial statement. 

The hospital, which ran a dialysis unit and primarily served civilians, now lies in ruins, further depriving the region’s population of essential medical care. The loss is particularly acute as millions across Sudan face displacement, malnutrition, and disease amid ongoing violence and collapsing health infrastructure. 

The international community, led by the WHO and UNICEF, continues to warn of a worsening crisis for Sudan’s children, who are increasingly malnourished, out of school, and at risk of exploitation and disease.

Attacks on health facilities, which are protected under international law, have become tragically frequent in the conflict, with both sides accused of war crimes against civilians and medical staff. 

As Sudan’s war enters its third year, the call from global health leaders is clear: the targeting of hospitals and health workers must end immediately to prevent further humanitarian catastrophe. 

