United Nations harnesses power of music for peace in South Sudan

Music is often referred to as a great unifier, capable of building bridges between different groups.

Now, the United Nations peacekeeping mission in South Sudan, has used this powerful tool to unite divided communities.

UNMISS partnered with UNESCO to host a concert in Malakal in Upper Nile state, which has been the epicentre of conflict in recent months.

With popular musician Emmanuel Kembe headlining the event, community members turned up in their thousands.

As music echoed through the large stadium, people rediscovered the power of their shared identity and were once again hopeful for a more peaceful future, singing along to peace lyrics and dancing.

Political tension and violence have significantly escalated in South Sudan since the beginning of the year, jeopardising its peace process and political transition.

Kembe cemented his popularity by saying he hoped for a successful transition to democracy and development through the holding of the country’s long-delayed elections.

For their part, state government officials reiterated their commitment to fostering peace and development in Upper Nile.