The United Nations has issued a grave warning about the deteriorating situation in Sudan, describing the conflict as a “crisis of humanity” with devastating consequences for millions of civilians.

According to the UN’s Independent International Fact-Finding Mission for Sudan, the use of heavy weaponry in densely populated areas has surged, leading to widespread death, displacement, and suffering. Aid agencies are struggling to respond, hampered by deliberate obstruction.

“Each side blames the other, but the result is the same – aid is being strangled, and the civilians are being starved,” said Mona Rishmawi, a member of the UN fact-finding mission. “These are intentional acts. The targeting of food, medicines, survivors and aid workers are violations of international law.”

The Red Cross reports that the conflict has forced over 11 million Sudanese from their homes, while tens of thousands have been killed or wounded. “This conflict has created a bitter humanitarian reality that has affected all aspects of life for millions,” said Adnan Hazam, spokesperson for the Red Cross in Sudan.

The crisis is compounded by continued arms smuggling into the country despite a UN-imposed arms embargo. “There is a direct link between the flow of arms in Sudan, armed hostilities and the resulting violence,” warned Mohamed Chande Othman, chair of the fact-finding mission.

However, not all agree with the embargo. Sudanese military expert Mohi El-Din Mohamed argues that it threatens the state’s ability to protect its people: “It undermines Sudan’s sovereignty and allows militias and terrorist groups to expand within Sudan.”

Two years into the brutal power struggle between the Sudanese army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces, peace efforts remain elusive. Meanwhile, civilians continue to bear the brunt of the war — facing hunger, violence, and displacement, with no end in sight.