Lewis Hamilton visits Egypt’s Rafah border to highlight humanitarian efforts for war-torn Gaza

Lewis Hamilton
Formula One superstar Lewis Hamilton has visited Egypt's Rafah border crossing, drawing attention to humanitarian efforts supporting war-torn Gaza.
The seven-time world champion toured Egyptian Red Crescent logistics warehouses alongside North Sinai Governor, Major General Khaled Megawer, where aid supplies are prepared for delivery into the Palestinian territory.
The governor said the visit was intended to give Hamilton a closer look at Egypt's efforts to deliver assistance to Gaza.
The visit comes as severe seasonal rains flood makeshift shelters across the territory, where nearly two million Palestinians remain displaced, according to the United Nations.
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