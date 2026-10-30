Egyptian Red Crescent sends flour and winter supplies to Gaza

Egypt has sent an aid convoy of 62 trucks carrying more than 780 tonnes of relief supplies to Gaza, ahead of the winter season.

"We provided them with flour to support bread production for their daily needs. Additionally, for the winter season, we provided winter clothing for both children and adults," said a Tahya Misr Fund official.

The shipment includes flour to help address bread shortages, as well as winter clothing for children and adults.

The Egyptian Red Crescent says it has delivered more than 1,620 tonnes of flour and food baskets under its “Sanabel Al-Ataa” campaign.

Its latest convoy is carrying more than 3,380 tonnes of humanitarian supplies, including food, medicines, fuel, tents and blankets.

The Red Crescent says more than one million tonnes of aid have been delivered to Gaza since the start of the war.