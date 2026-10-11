Egypt and Malaysia discuss political settlement to Middle East conflict

President Abdel-Fattah al-Sisi has concluded a two-day state visit to Malaysia, the first by an Egyptian leader in nearly three decades.

He and Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim discussed the need for a political settlement to end the conflict in the Middle East.

Both condemned the Israeli military actions in Gaza and discussed broader regional issues, including tensions around the Strait of Hormuz.

"I also spoke with the Prime Minister about the situation in the Horn of Africa and the Red Sea. I emphasised the importance of reaching a comprehensive political settlement as the only way to end all the region's crises," said al-Sisi.

The leaders reaffirmed support for a two-state solution to the Israel-Palestine conflict based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as the capital.

"We have taken a strong position vis-a-vis the atrocities inflicted upon the people of Palestine and Gaza due to the intransigence and violence perpetrated by Israel," Ibrahim said.

They also discussed strengthening bilateral ties and expanding economic cooperation between the two countries.

"Egypt, of course a very important country in the Arab world and in Africa,” said Ibrahim.

“Therefore, the collaboration with Egypt will give Malaysia an immense role and opportunity to expand our trade and general investments, tourism, in all fields."

They signed four memoranda of understanding covering women's empowerment, higher education, tourism, and investment.

Egypt was Malaysia's seventh-largest trading partner in Africa in 2025, with bilateral trade reaching $720 million.

The Malaysian Foreign Ministry said trade had risen 74.7 per cent to $870 million during the January-August 2026 period.