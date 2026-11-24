Mauritania and the EU have reached a new fisheries deal allowing European vessels to access the African nation's waters following the expiration of a previous protocol this month, the country's fisheries ministry said.

The ministry said on Monday evening the deal marked "a new milestone in strengthening their partnership in the field of fisheries and the sustainable management of marine resources".

According to the ministry, the new protocol will foster job creation, boost the economic benefits of the sector and improve the supply of fisheries products to the domestic market.

Mauritania and the EU were previously bound by a fisheries agreement valued at approximately $62.7 million a year.

A European delegation is set to pay a working visit to Mauritania in the coming days.

Details of the new agreement are expected to be presented by both parties during this visit, the statement said.

With nearly 800 kilometres of Atlantic coastline, Mauritania is a major exporter of fisheries products.

The sector serves as a key pillar of its economy, with its waters — some of the world's most abundant in fish globally — highly sought after by European fishing fleets.