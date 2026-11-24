Haiti's U.N.-backed Gang Suppression Force says it has killed several suspected gang members during ongoing operations in the capital, Port-au-Prince, and other parts of the country.

The force said at least six suspected gang members were killed and five rifles seized during clashes on the Marassa Bridge, which connects Tabarre to Croix-des-Bouquets, a stronghold of the powerful 400 Mawozo gang.

Footage released by the force shows officers exchanging fire with armed groups, while other images show troops raiding a suspected gang hideout and weapons storage site in Cité Soleil.

The operations come as Haitian security forces intensify efforts to dismantle gang networks controlling key routes around the capital. More than 70 suspected gang members have reportedly been killed in recent fighting in Martissant, a strategic corridor linking Port-au-Prince to the country's western and southern regions.

The crackdown comes amid mounting security concerns following the deaths of three Salvadoran soldiers deployed to Haiti as part of the international security effort.